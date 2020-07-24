CURRITUCK — Currituck County Schools will begin the school year next month with remote learning only.
The Currituck Board of Education came to a consensus during a work session Wednesday that when school starts Aug. 17, all students will learn remotely from home for at least the first nine weeks.
Teachers will teach remotely from their classrooms. However, teachers at high risk of suffering health complications from COVID-19 may be allowed to teach students remotely from home.
The board tentatively agreed to re-evaluate remote learning after nine weeks, although at least one board member indicated that the plan should be revisited after four weeks.
The board will formally vote on the proposed policy at its meeting on Monday.
Under Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan for the reopening of schools during the coronavirus pandemic, districts only have two options — in-person teaching at 50 percent capacity or virtual/remote learning for all students.
“This is not where any of us want to be,” interim Superintendent Matt Lutz told the board at the start of Wednesday’s meeting.
Lutz said the district is better prepared to educate students remotely after being forced to conduct virtual learning the last three months of the last school year. Cooper closed all public schools on March 17 because of the virus.
The district has been preparing for the possibility of remote learning for the past several months and that has included purchasing WiFi devices for students without internet access at home.
“The circumstances we had to jump into in mid-March were not ideal,” Lutz said. “We did our best to respond to it and we do know that we have to provide a better product for our community. We will get there and we will eventually have a product that we can be proud of.’’
Renee Dowdy, assistant superintendent for secondary education, told the board that teachers and administrators learned valuable lessons last spring.
“It’s on us to do better with the knowledge that we now have,” Dowdy said. “Now that we know better, I expect that we will do better. They learned a lot (last spring) and they are ready to take what they learned and transform that remote learning into a better product moving forward. Our teachers are ready to rise to that challenge.”
A survey of Currituck parents and teachers conducted before Cooper announced the only two options available for school reopening showed that 45 percent of respondents favored in-person learning, 20 percent favored a hybrid approach and 15 percent favored remote learning. Around 17 percent were undecided.
The board discussed the hybrid option of having students attend in-person classes two days a week with three days of remote learning before deciding to go with all-remote learning to start the year.
Under the hybrid option, students would have been split into two groups, with Group A attending in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays and participating in remote learning the rest of the week.
Group B would have participated in remote learning Monday through Wednesday, with in-person learning on Thursdays and Fridays.
Under a split option, there would be no classroom teaching on Wednesday so district staff could deep clean all schools.
The board discussed at length the split option. One topic of discussion was Cooper’s mandate that all students and teachers wear a face covering or mask while in the classroom, and for students to wear one on school buses.
“‘Dad, how are they going to social distance on the bus?’” board member Will Crodick asked while recalling a conversation with his school-aged son. “I said, ‘I’m not sure how we are going to do that.’ There are a lot of people concerned about wearing a mask all day. I haven’t found one person that finds this (hybrid option) workable.”
The board also discussed what would happen if a student or teacher tested positive for COVID-19. If that happened, those that were possibly exposed would have to go into self-quarantine.
Lara Towell, a Moyock resident and Virginia Beach, Va. elementary school teacher, has two sons in Currituck schools. She said she would like to see the board use the hybrid option when classes start next month. Towell, who teaches fifth-grade at Holland Elementary, supports total in-person instruction but knows that wasn’t an option for the school board.
“I am not too happy with it,” Towell said of the board’s decision to start the year with all-remote learning. “I think they are going the easy route for them. I know there are a lot of logistics they have to look at, but I don’t feel they are giving that (hybrid plan) a fair shot.”
Towell believes that students learn best when they are in the classroom with their teacher.
“I’m teaching virtual summer school and I have 30 minutes with each group of kids,” Towell said. “I had to get off the computer with a kid in tears because she didn’t understand what was going on. But I only had 30 minutes to work with her.”
Towell said she has no concerns about sending her two sons — one going into first grade and the second going into seventh-grade — to school for in-person instruction. She said schools can use Centers for Disease Control guidelines to ensure student and teacher safety.
Towell added that if students are kept at least six feet apart they don’t need to wear a mask when they are at their desks.
“It can be done,” Towell said. “Do I want my son to wear a mask for seven to eight hours a day? No. But I feel that there are options for ways that it can be done for them to be successful to go to school. If they are in common areas, like moving around in the hallways, or they are in small groups then, yes, they need to wear a mask.’’