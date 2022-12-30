CURRITUCK — Currituck is accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy.

Participants must be Currituck residents and the free academy will be held each Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. from Feb. 2 to April 27. There will be a total of 11 sessions with two off weeks during that span and Currituck residents can register on the county’s website.