BARCO — Hundreds of Currituck High School seniors stopped by the school on Tuesday to pick up their graduation caps and gowns for a graduation ceremony set for June 5 that now seems in doubt.
But before picking up her cap and gown, Currituck senior class president Sydney MacDonald made a quick pit stop behind the school to see and feed her pet pig, Carter-Finley.
Since COVID-19 shuttered Currituck schools for the remainder of the academic year, MacDonald has only had rare visits with her pig, which is named after the football stadium at North Carolina State University. Carter-Finley resides in a large cage on the school’s campus and MacDonald takes care of it as part of her participation in the FFA program at the high school.
But coronavirus changed that daily routine and not visiting with Carter-Finley is just one of the many disruptions for MacDonald, 17, and her fellow seniors.
The COVID-19 outbreak ended MacDonald’s final track season, played a part in where she plans to go to college and has most likely canceled prom night, and possibly a traditional graduation ceremony as well.
Currituck High School Principal Brian Matney said Tuesday school officials are doing everything they can to hold a traditional graduation ceremony — even if it means pushing commencement back to August.
Matney was one of several dozen Currituck faculty and staff members, along with community members, who cheered on seniors as they picked up their caps and gowns at the high school drive-up style Tuesday.
“We want to capture a little bit of the magic that our seniors are missing out on because of our battle with coronavirus,” Matney said. “We are still trying to find a way to do something as far as a graduation ceremony. We are brainstorming on what we can do in light of the circumstances. We are holding out hope.”
Currituck Board of Education Chairwoman Karen Etheridge, who also was cheering on seniors Tuesday, said plans are underway to hold a parade for graduates.
“We want to show them some love and show that we are proud of them,” Etheridge said. “We want to have a walking ceremony, and that is something we are striving for. We do want to line the highways on what would have been the date of graduation for a parade throughout the county to show our support for our seniors.”
MacDonald said having even a delayed graduation ceremony has offered the senior class some glimmer of hope. The Currituck Class of 2020 numbers about 240 students.
“A lot of girls that I know from around the state have had their graduations canceled and they are really upset about it,” MacDonald said.
Because of the closing of school buildings and cancellation of in-class instruction, the COVID-19 pandemic split up what was otherwise a pretty close class of graduates, she said.
“I think we are starting to cope with it,” MacDonald said.
And despite what’s happened this spring, members of Currituck High School’s Class of 2020 will have “a lot of memories to look forward to in life,” she said.
“We won’t get this back, but there are other things we can look forward to in college, moving on to grad school, having family and all of that,” she said.
MacDonald wants to be a veterinarian who cares for exotic animals. She said her journey will begin this fall at the University of Mount Olive in Mount Olive, where she will major in biochemistry and pet science. She made her college decision a week ago after recently receiving academic and athletic scholarships from the school.
MacDonald, who received straight As last fall, was also accepted to Clemson University and Virginia Tech. She said she was leaning toward attending Clemson before COVID-19 hit.
“I was going to go to Clemson, but not knowing how fall semester is going to go, it made me iffy about that because it costs a lot of money if you are from out-of-state,” MacDonald said. “But it really didn’t affect it too much because Mount Olive then offered me a scholarship to run (cross country and track) and I will be in their honors program. I know not knowing about fall semester is affecting a lot of us.”
As the senior class president, MacDonald often receives questions from classmates about the status of school activities like prom and graduation. The prom has not been officially canceled but MacDonald is not hopeful it will be held.
“They are still trying to wait it out, and it has not been officially canceled, but I’m going to assume that it is going to be canceled,” she said.
She is also spearheading plans for the senior class to have a tree planted at the high school. The tree will be surrounded by bricks inscribed with the names of the 2020 senior class.
“We want an area at the school where we can plant a tree for our senior class,” MacDonald said. “I feel like it is important for our class to stay together at the school in some fashion. Seniors can paint their brick with the college they are going to or put on there whatever they are doing after high school.”
Like other students across the state, MacDonald is doing her classwork remotely. Most remote school days run from 8:30 a.m. in the morning to past noon, but MacDonald tries to get her work done early so she is free later in the week.
“It’s going pretty well,” MacDonald said. “We can’t work in groups and collaborate, which is what a lot of my classes are based off. That is something I miss because I feel that is a good way to learn.”