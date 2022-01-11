CURRITUCK — Currituck agreed to spend $21 million last year to renovate and expand two schools in Moyock and both projects will be completed within the county’s budget.
County commissioners recently approved guaranteed maximum prices totaling $21.4 million from contractor Sussex Development Corp. of Virginia Beach for the renovation and expansion of Moyock Elementary School and Moyock Middle School.
The elementary school renovation and expansion will cost $14.25 million while the middle school project will cost $7.1 million. Construction is expected to start in the coming weeks and both schools are expected to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 school year, which will help alleviate overcrowding.
“It looks like it has held pretty close to being steady through the budget process here,” Board of Commissioners Chairman Mike Payment said.
The contract includes alternates at both schools costing several hundred thousand dollars and Currituck could choose not to add those, thus saving money on the two projects.
“If we choose during the course of construction to adopt them then we would do so during the course of construction at the price that is set out at each alternate,” said interim County Manager Ike McRee.
The county is using savings to fund the two projects and costs include design, construction and furnishing costs for the two schools. The elementary school expansion will add room for around 210 students while the middle school project will have space for an additional 160 students.
The kindergarten building and most of the cafeteria at Moyock Elementary will be razed and rebuilt as part of the project at the school. The middle school project will be less disruptive to students and staff as it is adding six additional classrooms.
The county has also committed to spend around $30 million for a new elementary school in Moyock.
The county is setting aside property tax revenue to pay for the elementary school on Tulls Creek Road, which is expected to open for the 2025-26 school year.
The county cut its property tax rate by 2 cents this fiscal year but commissioners did not set a revenue-neutral rate following a revaluation of property. The revaluation last year saw an overall increase of around 20% in total property value in Currituck.
The county’s current 46-cent property tax rate will raise an additional $3.6 million in revenue that will be dedicated to schools for staffing and capital needs.
The county is setting aside $2.35 million of the extra $3.6 million that will be generated each year for the new elementary school on Tulls Creek Road in Moyock.
Most of that money — $1.6 million — will be put into savings to manage debt for the school while $750,000 will be put into savings to fund annual operating costs for the new school.