CURRITUCK — Currituck County Emergency Management is implementing what it says is a more efficient system for issuing reentry permits to Corolla businesses in time for the 2021 hurricane season.
A new web address, www.currituckreentry.com provides a one-stop shop for local businesses to obtain reentry permits for their employees. These permits are necessary to enter Corolla after an evacuation of the Outer Banks.
Following an evacuation, reentry into Corolla is performed in a tier system. Priority I (essential personnel) and Priority II (critical businesses) both require employees to display Currituck County reentry permits at law enforcement checkpoints. Critical businesses allowed in Priority II must be physically located in Corolla or transient in Corolla or Carova Beach.
On www.currituckreentry.com, each business must complete the online permit application. Once an application is approved by Currituck County Emergency Management, permits will be sent via email to the business.
Reentry permits expire annually on April 30. For complete details, please visit www.currituckreentry.com.