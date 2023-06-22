Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 22, 2023 @ 6:31 pm
CURRITUCK — The Currituck Sheriff's Office has arrested a Moyock man and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of another man, the office said on Facebook Thursday.
Jeffrey Alton Lucas is charged in the death of Edgar Littleton and his arrest follows an investigation "that spanned several weeks," the post reads.
