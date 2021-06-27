CURRITUCK — The Currituck Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a person on Saturday.
The Sheriff's Office said on Facebook deputies responded to a shooting at 4473 Caratoke Highway. When they arrived, they found a male who had been shot.
Deputies also identified the person who fired the gunshot, the sheriff's office said.
The Sheriff's Office did not release the name of the person shot or the person identified as the shooting suspect.
Investigators were interviewing witnesses and those involved, the department said.