CURRITUCK — An employee of a Currituck convenience store has been charged with shooting another man Saturday evening at the Pig N Mor’ store at 4473 Caratoke Highway in Barco.
Chief Deputy Jeff Walker of the Currituck Sheriff’s Office said Miguel Cooper is charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in the shooting of Tevin Tykim Richardson. Cooper was released on a $30,000 bond Sunday.
Walker said Richardson, who is not a store employee, was shot once during the altercation. Richardson was transported to a local hospital Saturday but Walker did not provide an update on his condition in an email Monday.
Walker said the investigation into the circumstances that led up to the shooting is ongoing.
The sheriff’s department did not provide the addresses or ages for either Richardson or Cooper.
The Sheriff's Office said on Facebook Saturday that deputies responded to a shooting at 4473 Caratoke Highway. When they arrived, they found a male who had been shot.