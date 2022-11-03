MAPLE — Law enforcement officers have scaled down their search for an Elizabeth City man who escaped custody on Tuesday.
Currituck Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jeff Walker said Thursday that officers ended their active search for Corey Tyrick Smith, 22, of Elizabeth City, Wednesday evening.
Several agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, had been searching for Smith since he fled custody Tuesday morning. Police no longer believe Smith to be in the vicinity of the immediate search area, Walker said.
Smith was in the process of being booked by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office when at around 11:10 a.m. Tuesday he fled the unit’s booking area, a Currituck Sheriff's news release states. Officers were awaiting a magistrate’s order for Smith’s arrest when Smith bolted out a nearby door and ran into the wood line near the Maple Detention Center, which is located off Maple Road.
Officers used drones, K9 units and received assistance from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crew during their search of nearby woods.
Smith had been picked up by Currituck deputies for a warrant out of Pasquotank County for failure to appear in court to face a charge of felony larceny, the release states.
Walker said although authorities had stood down their active search, Smith's whereabouts is still an active investigation. Smith was not believed to be armed at the time of his escape and is not believed to be a danger to the public, Walker said. If apprehended, Smith could face a misdemeanor charge of resisting, delaying and obstructing the arrest process in Currituck, in addition to the failure to appear charge out of Pasquotank, Walker said.
Smith was handcuffed at the time of his escape and was last seen wearing a coat, slim fit jeans and black shoes, according to a photo attached to the release. In the photo, he appears to still be handcuffed. He was last known to be unarmed.
Residents with information about his whereabouts are asked to call Currituck Communications at 252-453-3633 or 911.