...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, dense fog will reduce
visibility to 1/2 NM or less. For the Small Craft Advisory,
north winds 15 to 25 knots and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until noon EST today. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Low
visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
...Areas of Fog Continue Through Late Morning...
Areas of fog...including some locally dense in spots ...will
persist Through 11 am. Fog will generally reduce visibilities to
around 1 mile ...with local visibilities becoming reduced to one
quarter of a mile or less in spots.
Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to
dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds...use low beam headlights
only...and watch for children at school bus stops.
Currituck sheriff still searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect
CURRITUCK — The Currituck County Sheriff's Office is continuing its search this morning for an armed man who fired a rifle at deputies following a vehicle chase before he disappeared into a wooded area.
The sheriff's office said on Facebook this morning that it is continuing to search for Preston Mertes, whom it described as "armed and dangerous."
Officials do not believe Mertes is a threat to Currituck schools, but the sheriff's office said it will post extra patrols near the county's elementary schools throughout the day.
According to the Facebook post, Currituck deputies began a chase of Mertes' vehicle after he crossed the Wright Memorial Bridge at 4:34 p.m. Monday. Currituck deputies took over the pursuit from Dare County law enforcement officers who had initiated the pursuit. The post did not say why officers were chasing Mertes.
Currituck deputies deployed "stop sticks" against Mertes' vehicle on U.S. Highway 158 in Grandy, the post said. Mertes' vehicle then swerved and wrecked in a ditch across from Macedonia Church Road.
Deputies saw Mertes exit his vehicle with a rifle-type weapon. He then fired five shots from the weapon as he fled into a wooded area. Currituck said the wooded area is "under containment at this time."
The sheriff's office said it made residents and schools in the area where Mertes disappeared aware of the incident.