CURRITUCK — A law enforcement officer tactical skills challenge will be held in Currituck County next week.
The April 11-14 event, co-hosted by the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office and College of The Albemarle, is sanctioned by the North Carolina Tactical Officers' Association.
A welcome ceremony and briefing for teams will be held April 11 beginning at 5 p.m. Full days of competition will be held April 12-13, with a half day of competition and vendor fair on April 14.
The competition will take place at 101 College Way in Barco.
Competitions will include a variety of firearms stages, land navigation and waterborne events.
"We are excited to be preparing for our first annual Two Officer Tactical Team Challenge," the Currituck Sheriff's Office said in a press release. "This event will showcase the skills learned by tactical officers from across the state and region and we are honored to hold this event for these teams."
The release states that both the Currituck Sheriff's Office and COA "take pride in proper and up to date training that allows officers and deputies across the state and region to be better prepared and able to handle a wide array of dangerous and hostile situations."
The vendor fair is expected to feature companies showcasing some of the latest and most technologically advanced tactical equipment.
"The tools and equipment offered by these companies are paramount in the protection of officers and their ability to utilize technology to bring a peaceful resolution to the dynamic and aggressive incidents," according to the press release.