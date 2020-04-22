Non-resident property owners arriving on the Currituck Outer Banks today must pass through a second law enforcement checkpoint at the Currituck-Dare county line between Duck and Corolla.
A county spokesman said Wednesday that the checkpoint, which will be operated by the Currituck Sheriff’s Office 24 hours a day, seven days a week, will be in addition to one already in place at the Wright Memorial Bridge.
The second checkpoint on N.C. Highway 12 is intended “to provide an added layer of accountability to ensure that vehicles entering Corolla have the appropriate permissions,” the county said in a press release.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to reopen the county’s Outer Banks to an estimated 5,000 non-resident property owners starting Thursday at 9 a.m. The county will delay reopening the area to visitors until May 15.
To gain entry at the Corolla checkpoint, motorists will have to show one of following permissions:
• A Currituck County non-resident property owner entry permit
• A driver’s license with a Currituck permanent address
• A driver’s license with a Dare County permanent address
• A business entry permit used by employees
• A Dare County non-resident property owner entry permit, but only after Dare begins allowing access to non-resident property owners. Dare said Tuesday it’s delaying access to its 25,000 non-resident property owners until the week of May 4-8.
Any non-resident property owner leaving Currituck after re-entry will have to have one of the permissions to be re-admitted, the county said.
In addition, the Currituck Sheriff’s Office will continue its boat patrols of the Currituck Sound to ensure boaters have the appropriate permissions to visit Corolla.
In another COVID-19-related development, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center will begin performing procedures like surgery starting this week, Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management’s coordinator said Wednesday.
The hospital had suspended surgeries and other procedures to focus efforts on the COVID-19 outbreak. However, it will restart those procedures this week, Emergency Management Coordinator Christy Saunders said.
Before getting their procedure at the hospital, patients must first receive a COVID-19 test, Saunders said.
Sentara has set up a drive-through testing site at the hospital for patients needing COVID-19 clearance to have their procedure. The site is not open to public, Saunders said.
In another COVID-19 development on Wednesday, Vidant Health, which owns hospitals in Chowan and Bertie counties and co-owns Outer Banks Hospital in Dare County, announced staff furloughs and salary reductions, citing decreased revenues.
The Greenville-based health care system said its challenges providing rural health care “have been intensified” in recent weeks by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Similar to health care organizations across the country undergoing challenges due to COVID-19, Vidant is experiencing a significant decrease in volumes which is impacting revenue,” the health care system said.
Vidant said it plans to cut pay for top executives between 15 and 25 percent. Pay for other staff members will be cut between 2.5 percent and 10 percent. The salary reductions will be tiered according to position, with “executives taking the most significant percentage of decrease of up to 25 percent,” the health care system said.
Vidant said it also plans to reduce employer contributions to retirement plans by 50 percent.
“We must take these necessary actions to ensure Vidant is able to continue to meet its mission now and into the future,” Vidant CEO Michael Waldrum said.
In other developments on Wednesday, Bertie County reported three more COVID-19 cases and Chowan County saw its number rise by one, bringing the eight-county region’s total to 90 cases.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning was 7,220, an increase of 269 from Tuesday. Meanwhile, the statewide death toll from the respiratory disease rose to 242, an increase of 29 from Tuesday.
Three of those deaths have been in Albemarle Regional Health Services’ eight-county district, the most recent a 65-year-old Pasquotank resident whose death ARHS reported on Monday.
Four-hundred thirty-four people were being treated at a hospital for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, an increase of seven from Tuesday. The number of tests performed to detect the virus rose to 90,336, an increase of over 7,000.