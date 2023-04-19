Swat challenge

Two law enforcement officers compete in the sandbag-carry shooting obstacle event at last week's first-ever Two Officer Tactical Team Challenge hosted by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. Tactical Officer Association. A team from the Currituck County Sheriff's Office took first place in the competition.

 Photo courtesy Currituck Sheriff's Office

CURRITUCK — A Currituck Sheriff's Office team won the first-ever Two Officer Tactical Team Challenge held in Currituck last week, besting law enforcement teams from five other agencies.

Corporal Evans and Deputy Capps comprised the winning team. A team from the Jacksonville Police Department finished a "tight second" in the three-day competition, which was cohosted by the N.C. Tactical Officer Association, a Currituck Sheriff's Office press release states. Other teams participating included the sheriff's offices from Dare, Camden and Pasquotank counties and the Elizabeth City Police Department.