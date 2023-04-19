Two law enforcement officers compete in the sandbag-carry shooting obstacle event at last week's first-ever Two Officer Tactical Team Challenge hosted by the Currituck County Sheriff's Office and the N.C. Tactical Officer Association. A team from the Currituck County Sheriff's Office took first place in the competition.
CURRITUCK — A Currituck Sheriff's Office team won the first-ever Two Officer Tactical Team Challenge held in Currituck last week, besting law enforcement teams from five other agencies.
Corporal Evans and Deputy Capps comprised the winning team. A team from the Jacksonville Police Department finished a "tight second" in the three-day competition, which was cohosted by the N.C. Tactical Officer Association, a Currituck Sheriff's Office press release states. Other teams participating included the sheriff's offices from Dare, Camden and Pasquotank counties and the Elizabeth City Police Department.
The six law enforcement teams competed in 14 events "designed to push each competitor to their limits both mentally and physically," the release states. In 12 of the events, officers competed in firearms-related challenges that included breaching doors, climbing walls, and shooting from inside and around vehicles and from "uncomfortable and awkward positions." They also had to flip tires and run sprints while shooting with precision in a timed event.
One other event required officers to complete a land navigation course. They had to plot points on a map and navigate to those points using only a compass and "terrain association," the release said. The final event required teams to complete a 3-mile "ruck march" carrying a 30-pound pack and then immediately board a two-person kayak and paddle three miles.
Each team "rose to the challenge" in the events, the release said.
"These competitors were shoved outside of their comfort zones, and many asked to complete tasks that they had never been required to complete before," the release states. "It was a humbling experience to watch the competitors come together to push and encourage one another."
Helping make the inaugural Two Officer Tactical Team Challenge a success were Capt. Rex Hatch, the NCTOA president, and a number of local retired U.S. Navy SEALs who volunteered their time to officiate the events and "share their knowledge" with competitors, the release said.