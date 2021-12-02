CURRITUCK — The marshes of the Currituck Sound are dwindling away at a rate of 70 acres a year but the Currituck Sound Coalition has developed a plan to protect and restore the coastal ecosystem.
The coalition, along with Audubon North Carolina, recently released a comprehensive Marsh Conservation Plan that lists threats to Currituck Sound as well as a plan to combat those threats.
Audubon formed the Currituck Sound Coalition in 2019 and it includes 15 nonprofit organizations, academic institutions, local communities along with state and federal agencies. Currituck County, the town of Duck and Chowan University are part of the coalition.
Pine Island Audubon Director Robbie Fearn said a changing climate and rising seas are affecting the health of the sound. He said that a cooperative solution was the best path forward because the problem is “too big for one organization.”
“We wanted to basically network,” Fearn said. “From that networking we would determine the most critical priorities in the sound and what work would make a difference in the sound. We didn’t want an Audubon plan, we wanted a community plan.”
Fearn said climate change is degrading the “overall health” of Currituck Sound.
A slowing of the Gulf Stream has resulted in the ocean near the sound having some of the highest levels of sea-level rise on the East Coast. Fearn said since the Currituck Sound is connected to the Atlantic Ocean that the sound rises with the ocean.
“The rising of the water lowers the grasses on the bottom so it makes it harder for ducks to feed on them, for instance,” Fearn said. “It is also flooding the boundaries of the sound.”
Climate change is also resulting in storms with longer wind events. Those storms raise and lower the sound resulting in less healthy grasses for wildlife to feed on, Fearn said.
“Those cause a great deal more erosion in the sound,” Fearn said. “The erosion then causes sediment to suspend in the water, which reduces the light penetration and makes it harder for the grasses to grow.’’
Fearn said the Currituck Sound is a “super-resilient” ecosystem but it can’t keep up with climate change and that is why plans must be put in place now.
“What of much we are trying to do is to help the system keep up with human-made changes,” Fearn said.
The coalition already has pilot programs and initiatives in place to protect the sound from further dwindling.
One is identifying marsh migration corridors, which are areas where the marshes are going to grow as sea levels rise.
“We want to make sure those are areas that are ready for the marsh to move into,” Fearn said.
One pilot program is establishing a living shoreline and another program is thin-layering sediment.
A living shoreline is a protected and stabilized coastal edge made of natural materials such as plants, sand or rock. That is different from a concrete seawall or other hard structure, which impedes the growth of plants and animals. A living shoreline grows over time.
Thin-layering sediment is where the level of the marsh is raised by spraying mud and sand on top of the marsh.
“You raise it a couple of inches and the grass grows up through it,” Fearn said. “These are all small techniques that we are trying to move forward. From this, we will learn the best techniques for where we live.”
Audubon has already received a pair of federal grants totaling around $420,000 but much more funding is needed. Fearn is hoping the project will get money from the recently enacted $1 trillion federal infrastructure legislation.
“The funding is the challenge,” Fearn said. “There will be federal and state dollars that will be coming into the community to ensure our community can respond well to these changes.”
Currituck Planning Director Laurie LoCicero has worked closely with the coalition and said the organization is a great partner.
“The Currituck Sound and its marshes are tremendously important, not only to the history of Currituck County but also to its present and future generations,” LoCicero said. “We are a coastal community with a dynamic environment and the Marsh Conservation Plan will provide valuable input for effective decision-making as the county continues to grow.”