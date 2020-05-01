Currituck County is launching a new program modeled on its Operation Santa Claus program to help citizens who’ve been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Called “Operation Love Thy Neighbor,” the initiative will feature the county collecting monetary donations from citizens, business and community groups throughout May. Then at the beginning of June, Food Lion gift cards will be distributed to county residents who ask for assistance.
No application or proof of financial hardship will be required, the county said in a press release. The only thing required when the gift cards are distributed is a valid ID showing a Currituck County address.
Donations may be made online at https://co.currituck.nc.us/uncategorized/operation-love-thy-neighbor/ or at the Currituck Department of Social Services.