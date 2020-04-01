CURRITUCK — Currituck County has announced that its state of emergency declaration in response to the COVID-19 outbreak will expire April 30.
The state of emergency prohibits visitors and non-resident property owners from entering the Currituck portion of the Outer Banks while also limiting some local government operations in the county.
The April 30 date coincides with the planned expiration date of the state’s stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper that began Monday at 5 p.m.
Currituck instituted an indefinite ban regarding visitors and non-resident property owners on March 21 but the board of commissioners agreed Monday to revisit the issue at its April 20 meeting with the hopes of lifting the ban by the end of the month.
Dare County’s ban on visitors and non-residents is also set to expire on April 30.
But Currituck officials were quick to add that the ban could be extended if COVID-19 conditions do not improve. They also said the ban could be lifted earlier if conditions improve.
“In my opinion of what could be likely if things don’t improve at a rapid rate, then it could be extended,” said Currituck County Manager Ben Stikeleather. “I think it at least gives those non-resident property owners and visitors a point to say, ‘This is a potential date it could change.’ This is a very fluid situation.’’
Currituck beaches are still open to all county residents and those visitors and non-resident property owners who were already in the Corolla area when the county issued its declaration.
But Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob White encouraged people to spread out and practice social distancing in order to keep the beaches open. Cooper’s stay-at-home order includes limiting public gatherings to 10 people.
“The beaches in the Currituck Outer Banks, for now they are open,” White said. “We have not closed those. If you are over there or you are a county resident, they are available to you. This past weekend we saw pictures of groups of people pretty well packed in together and you have 12 miles of beach on the 4-wheel drive area and another 12 miles of beach below that.”
Stikeleather said the ban on visitors and non-resident property owners is not intended to stop the virus from coming to the area. Instead, it’s designed to limit the size of a population so dense that it couldn’t be adequately treated in a mass outbreak of COVID-19.
Outer Banks Hospital in Dare County has just 19 beds and no intensive care capabilities.
“I know people out there are frustrated, and some of them are very angry,” Stikeleather said. “It’s important for folks to understand that on the Outer Banks we have very limited medical facilities.”
He noted that COVID-19 is already in Currituck. The county has one reported case of the coronavirus.
Stikeleather noted that it potentially could take several hours for someone with a serious case of COVID-19 riding in an ambulance to get to the hospital.
“That’s just not COVID-19 cases,” he said. “Major heart attacks, strokes, those things are still happening and they are happening in the same number they were prior to COVID. If you have a dense population with not enough infrastructure and then you pile a COVID caseload on top of the normal things, your potential for disaster greatly increases.”
The county has received a “lot of requests” for exceptions to the ban but Stikeleather said just three of those requests were granted. All three were for non-resident property owners who recently closed on their homes.
“We have been very firm in not allowing exceptions,” Stikeleather said.
The board, however, did agree to let a non-resident homeowner enter the county if their property suffered major damage from a fire or had a major water leak.
“If somebody had a fire, obviously, we would know that from our records,” Stikeleather said. “From a water leak standpoint, we can verify that pretty quickly through a water meter reading. Those are really some of those exceptional cases we could evaluate.’’