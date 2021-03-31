MOYOCK — Development at the long-anticipated Currituck Station in Moyock is underway.
Tractor Supply Company recently broke ground for a store at 166 Caratoke Highway in Moyock that is expected to open later this year.
Tennessee-based Tractor Supply touts itself as the nation’s largest retail farm and ranch store chain and the company operates 1,923 stores in 49 states.
Currituck Station is a long-term economic development mixed-use project planned on around 3,500 acres along the west side of N.C. Highway 168 near the Virginia border. The project calls for a mix of residential, retail, commercial and entertainment uses.
Currituck Economic Development Director Larry Lombardi said residential development at the site is “a couple years away” but that more commercial development could happen sooner.
“There are things in the works,” Lombardi said. “Hopefully, in a few months, we will have another announcement for Currituck Station on the commercial side.”
The construction of the first tenant in Currituck Station is part of a trend of economic development that continued in the county despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Residential development, especially in the northern part of the county, remains strong and several other businesses are moving forward with plans to set up shop.
Buffalo City Distillery has broken ground for a liquor distillery in the southern part of Currituck in Harbinger and an industrial laundry facility is set to break ground in the Maple Commerce Park near the airport in the next couple of months.
“We have a few other projects down in the southern end that will be industrial-based type stuff,” Lombardi said.
Lombardi noted that a lack of existing commercial buildings in the county requires “new builds.”
“Fortunately for us, we have been doing OK,” Lombardi said of development during the pandemic. “Business has been good and continues to be good. The construction side of it, the trades, they have been going crazy. It really hasn’t slowed down and businesses are still looking to expand.’’
A few weeks before Currituck declared a state of emergency last March because of the pandemic, the county Board of Commissioners landed the Maple Commerce Park’s first tenant, agreeing to sell 4.4 acres to Brindley Beach Vacations for $163,000. There are 11 sites at the commerce park.
Brindley Beach, one of the largest vacation property management companies on the Outer Banks, had planned to open an industrial-size laundry facility this summer on the site to wash sheets, towels and other linens for the more than 600 properties it manages.
But the pandemic pushed those plans back several months and Lombardi said Brindley Beach should break ground for its 8,000-square-foot facility in the coming months. Once open, the facility is expected to employ around 15 people.
“That project is back on,” Lombardi said.
Lombardi also said that Currituck could benefit from development of wind farms off the coasts of North Carolina and Virginia that will be producing energy by 2024.
One wind farm will be off the coast of Virginia Beach while a second will be off Kitty Hawk. There are more than 6,000 components in an offshore wind turbine, Lombardi said.
“That is a target for sure,” Lombardi said. “It will be some manufacturing, some assembly, a combination of things. It would be secondary suppliers.”