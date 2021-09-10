An 11-year-old student who was struck by vehicle in Currituck County last week has died.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Currituck County Middle School student, Julie Randel,” states a letter from Currituck Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz. The letter was posted Thursday morning at the school district’s Facebook page.
Randel died had been undergoing treatment for her injuries at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia.
The school district has guidance counselors and support staff to support students and staff at the middle school, as well as Central Elementary and Currituck County High School, Lutz’s letter said.
The Outer Banks Voice reported that Randel was struck by a vehicle while crossing U.S. Highway 158 on Monday, Aug. 30. Currituck middle and high schools are adjacent to each other and are located off the west-bound lanes of U.S. 158 in Barco.
According to the OBX Voice, the investigating N.C. Highway Patrol officer said Randel and her brother crossed U.S. 158 shortly before 3:30 p.m. The state Trooper said the girl stepped back into the road to pick up something she had dropped when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle, according to the OBX Voice.
Randel was medevacked by Nightingale Regional Air Ambulance to CHKD.
As of Friday morning, the Highway Patrol was still investigating, and it was unknown if charges against the driver of the vehicle were forthcoming.