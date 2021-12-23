CURRITUCK — New questions about Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matthew Lutz’s residency are being raised after he told county commissioners this week that he lives in Dare County.
State law requires that “every school superintendent shall reside in the county in which they are employed.” Lutz’s contract with the Currituck County Schools also states he must “reside” in Currituck.
But Lutz told Currituck commissioners Monday night while under oath that he lives in Dare County. Lutz appeared at a public hearing on a proposed subdivision commissioners were considering. After being sworn in, Lutz was asked his name and address. He stated his name but then appeared to fumble his address, eventually leaving out the street name.
According to video and audio of the meeting, Lutz started out by saying he lives at “131.” He then paused and said “sorry” before saying something else that is inaudible. Lutz then stated his address as “3114 Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, 27948,” leaving out a street name.
A search of voter records on the state Board of Elections website Wednesday found a Matthew J. Lutz is currently registered to vote at 3114 Bath Street in Kill Devil Hills. Those records indicate that Lutz last voted in the November 2020 election.
The U.S. Postal Service’s website also shows 27948 to be the zip code for Kill Devil Hills.
An email to Lutz seeking comment Wednesday received no reply. A message left on his phone Thursday wasn’t returned.
Board of Education Chairwoman Karen Etheridge said Thursday that Lutz owns a home in Kill Devil Hills but rents in Currituck.
“(Lutz) rents a place from a friend of his, during the week he’ll stay,” Etheridge said.
The Currituck Board of Education had requested a rental agreement from Lutz but Etheridge said she “personally” does not have a copy of it. She said she did not know when Lutz started renting from the friend.
“HR (human resources) should have it,” Etheridge said. “I have asked him to produce that and give it to our HR department so he is in compliance. All that I know is that he has a place that he rents in the county and that should be on file with HR.”
The district’s office was closed all of this week and will again be closed next week.
A message left for school district attorney Neal Ramee of the Raleigh law firm Tharrington Smith seeking clarification of what the definition of “reside” in the county of employment is was not returned.
Lutz’s residency was challenged by attorney Thomas York in a letter to the editor in The Daily Advance in July and again in November in a letter to the five Currituck Board of Education members.
Thomas York is representing his wife, Larissa York, in legal action against the Currituck school district. Larissa York is the former finance officer for Currituck County Schools and her husband filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Commission alleging she was sexually harassed by Lutz and then unjustly fired in July.
A spokeswoman for the Currituck County Schools said in a statement last month that Lutz denies York’s allegations.
York’s letter to the editor came just after his wife was terminated in July. He wrote that Lutz lives in “Dare County and pretends to live in Currituck County.”
A reporter contacted Etheridge before York’s letter was published. Etheridge also said then that Lutz owns a home in Dare but fulfills the residency requirement by also renting a home in Currituck.
York challenged that in a November letter to the Board of Education. York wrote that he was “advised” that Lutz lives, votes, pays taxes and sends his children to school in Dare. He also alleged that Lutz’a payroll address with the district is in Dare.
“The board had already allegedly demonstrated its favoritism of its superintendent by allowing him, or possibly even enabling him, to violate state law that requires him to reside in the county where he serves as superintendent,” York wrote. “Your only defense to possibly violating a state statute appears to be that he rents a house in Currituck County. You must know, or should know, that this alone is not legally sufficient to establish residency.”
York said Wednesday that he and his wife are still waiting on a right to sue letter from the EEOC. He said they will file a federal lawsuit against the county once they receive the letter, pursuing what they claim is that Larissa York was sexually harassed and unjustly fired.
Currituck Schools Public Relations Coordinator Melissa Futrell said last month in a statement that the school district will fully cooperate with the EEOC and provide all requested information and “looks forward to a full and final resolution of this matter.”
“Following the termination of her employment with the school system, Ms. York made certain allegations against the superintendent,” the statement reads. “The superintendent adamantly denies these charges. Ms. York has also filed a charge with the EEOC. The superintendent strongly denies the EEOC charges as well.”
Former Board of Education member Will Crodick recently filed a Freedom of Information request with the school district asking for “Dr. Lutz’s address.” It was one of eight FOI requests Crodick sent to the district covering several different topics.
Crodick said Thursday that the district denied his request for Lutz’s address. Crodick, who is running for the Board of Education in next November’s election, provided The Daily Advance with a copy of the district’s response.
“Employees’ home addresses are part of the HR-personnel file and are not considered part of the Public Information files disseminated to the public,” the district wrote to Crodick.
Crodick said he believes the district should release Lutz’s address since the state requires superintendents to live in the district where they are employed.
“I just don’t understand,” Crodick said. “I’m not saying I am for or against the general statue. All I am saying is that if the general statue requires that, why is it that they (district) did not produce it.”
Crodick said the question of Lutz’s residency is just one of several issues that he believes where the district is not being “fair and transparent.”
Crodick cast the lone “no” vote when the school board appointed Lutz school superintendent in September 2020. At time, Lutz was the school district’s interim superintendent.
Crodick said that opposition had nothing to do with Lutz personally.
“It had nothing to do with him as a person or a leader,” Crodick said.
Crodick instead did not agree with how the board conducted the hiring process, saying it did not follow its own policies. He said the district had 15-plus applications and that no candidate was interviewed.
“That did not follow our policy,” said Crodick, who lost his bid for re-election in November 2020. “Our policy is that we are going to conduct the interview process, and we didn’t do it. I had talked to them about doing that (following policy) in the school system, the administration not following its own policy many times over.”