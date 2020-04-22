CURRITUCK — Bring your own toilet paper.
That’s the message the Currituck Board of Commissioners had for non-resident property owners after deciding Monday to reopen the county’s Outer Banks to them beginning Thursday at 9 a.m.
The county banned non-resident property owners and visitors from the Currituck Outer Banks last month out of concern the COVID-19 crisis might overwhelm Outer Banks Hospital and other medical facilities in Dare and Currituck counties. The ban was set to expire on Thursday, April 30.
While the ban on non-resident property owners is being lifted before it’s set to expire, the ban on visitors will be extended until May 15.
Commissioners agreed Monday, however, to revisit the extended ban on visitors when they next meet on May 4. At that time, the board could decide to move up the opening date for visitors, keep the May 15 date in place or extend the ban if there is a surge, or a second wave, of COVID-19 cases on the Outer Banks.
As of Tuesday, two cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, had been reported in Currituck. Both patients have recovered, according to Albemarle Regional Health Services, the district health department for eight area counties.
In Dare County, which motorists must cross through to get to the Currituck Outer Banks, a total of 15 COVID-19 cases have been reported, one of which resulted in death. The Dare County Division of Public Health said the other 14 patients have either recovered or are asymptomatically cleared, meaning they have gone seven days since testing positive and not shown any symptoms of the disease.
Dare County said Monday it also was working on a plan to lift access restrictions that would be released on Tuesday. The plan likewise was expected to allow non-resident property owners back into the county first.
Reopening the Outer Banks was always planned to be performed in phases, and county officials had previously said non-resident property owners would be given ample time to prepare their homes for summer renters.
With COVID-19 still a threat, Currituck officials urged non-resident property owners entering the county to bring enough supplies for 14 days, especially toilet paper and other hard-to-find sanitizing supplies. County Manager Ben Stikeleather said retail outlets, especially grocery stores, would need about a week to ramp up their supplies.
“Grocery stores are kind of in winter mode right now,” added Board Chairman Bob White. “We can’t even get toilet paper. Meats, produce, things of that nature, are going to take a little while to get moving and get in here.”
Non-resident property owners will also be required to comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s directives on social distancing, particularly one on limiting public groups to no more than 10 people.
Commissioner Paul Beaumont said the most “glaring complaints” he’s heard are from non-resident property owners expressing concern that they wouldn’t have time to prepare for the summer season. Commissioners also said that allowing non-resident property owners back in to prepare their homes will help local businesses generate much-needed revenue.
“This is a great way to start easing into this where people can start traveling and start coming down to get their houses ready,” Beaumont said. “The sooner we can let non-resident property owners back in, I think it does a lot of things.”
White said businesses in Corolla, especially local restaurants that are currently open for take-out and delivery, will benefit from having non-resident property owners on the Outer Banks. There are approximately 5,000 non-resident property owners on the Currituck Outer Banks.
“I imagine that pizzas will be flying out of there,” White said.
Non-resident property owners will need a non-resident property owner’s “entry permit” issued by the county to access Corolla. They will only be allowed to bring immediate family members with them for now. Non-resident property owners bringing family members will be allowed to caravan through Dare County checkpoints. The county said any non-resident property owner who needs a permit may request one by email by contacting Currituck Emergency Management at emstaff@currituckcountync.gov.
Currituck officials said Dare County is cooperating with the reentry plan since the only vehicle access to Corolla is through Dare County.