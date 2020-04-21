CURRITUCK — Non-resident property owners will be allowed access to Corolla beginning Thursday at 9 a.m., the Currituck Board of Commissioners agreed Monday.
The seven-member board also voted unanimously to allow visitors access to Corolla starting May 15. However, the board also said it would reevaluate that decision at its next meeting on May 4.
Citing concerns about the possible overload of area health facilities during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the county banned non-resident property owners and visitors from accessing Currituck's Outer Banks communities as of 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 21.
At the time, the county noted visitors and non-resident property owners already on the Currituck Outer Banks wouldn't have to evacuate. They just wouldn’t be granted re-entry if they were to leave.
As of Tuesday, two cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, have been reported in Currituck. Both patients have recovered, according to Albemarle Regional Health Services.
In Dare County, which motorists must cross through to get to the Currituck Outer Banks, a total of 15 COVID-19 cases have been reported, one of which resulted in death. The Dare County Division of Public Health said the other 14 patients have either recovered or are asymptomatically cleared, meaning they have gone seven days since testing positive and not shown any symptoms of the disease.
Dare County said Monday it was working on a plan to also lift access restrictions that would be released on Tuesday.
Currituck County is setting some rules for non-resident property owners to gain entry to Corolla. Those include:
• Displaying the appropriate Currituck County entry permit at the law enforcement checkpoint at the Wright Memorial Bridge. Each vehicle must have a permit to be allowed through the checkpoint.
• Bringing enough food and supplies to last approximately 14 days. The county noted that grocery stores on the Outer Banks may not be fully-stocked right now.
• Following Gov. Roy Cooper's directives on social distancing, particularly one on limiting public groups to no more than 10 people.
The county said any non-resident property owner who needs a permit for entry to Corolla may request one by email by contacting Currituck Emergency Management at emstaff@currituckcountync.gov.