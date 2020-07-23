CURRITUCK — Currituck County Schools will begin the school year next month with remote learning only.
The Currituck Board of Education came to a consensus during a work session Wednesday that when school starts Aug. 17, all students will learn remotely from home for at least nine weeks.
Teachers will teach remotely from their classrooms. However, teachers at high risk of suffering health complications from COVID-19 may be allowed to teach students remotely from home.
The board tentatively agreed to re-evaluate remote learning after nine weeks, although at least one board member indicated that the plan should be revisited after four weeks.
The board will formally vote on the proposed policy at its meeting on Monday.
The board was also presented an option of having students attend in-person classes two days a week with three days of remote learning but the board decided to go with all remote learning to start the year.
Under the split option, students would have been split into two groups with Group A attending in-person instruction on Mondays and Tuesdays and participating in remote learning the rest of the week.
Group B would have participated in remote learning Monday through Wednesday with in-person learning on Thursdays and Fridays.