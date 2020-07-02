While other area Fourth of July fireworks shows have been canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, Currituck County plans to go forward with its show Friday night.
Currituck will host its 28th annual Independence Day Celebration at Historic Corolla Park, with fireworks scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. No other activities are planned in the park and social distancing rules will be in effect.
The only other area Fourth of July event this weekend is the annual reading of the Declaration of Independence at the Joseph Hewes Monument in Edenton on Saturday. The Edenton Tea Party Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution will host the event on the 1767 Courthouse Green at 10 a.m.
Chowan Commissioner Larry McLaughlin will read the Declaration of Independence and Patti Kersey, the board's chairwoman, will read a biographical sketch of Hewes. A wreath will be laid by Unanimity Lodge #7 AF&AM.
According to Currituck's website, a number of county agencies developed a "robust safety plan" for Friday's fireworks show designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the highly contagious novel coronavirus. Albemarle Regional Health Services, the eight-county region's health department, was also consulted to ensure best practices are followed, the county said.
Among the social distancing rules in effect for the fireworks show, the county will be limiting the number of vehicles allowed into Historic Corolla Park. Parking spaces will be marked off and staff will direct motorists to keep vehicles apart. Attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicle if they have a clear sight line of the fireworks.
Areas for families and small groups will be marked on the grass of the park's pedestrian area. Social distancing rules will be enforced to limit large groups of people from congregating.
Guests are asked to bring a facemask to the event. Law enforcement and county staff will be on hand to remind guests of social distancing and the use of masks. Staff will have a limited number of facemasks available for guests without one.
Portable restrooms and hand-washing stations will also be set up at multiple locations in the park.
Friday's celebration will not include vendors, live music, children's games and contests traditionally part of the event.
The county noted that Friday's fireworks show will be visible throughout Corolla, as well as from boats on the Currituck Sound and points on the mainland.
The county is reminding attendees that the boat ramp at Whalehead Club will be closed Friday; that no parking will be allowed on either side of N.C. Highway 12; and that the air-up station at Historic Corolla Park used by four-wheel-drive vehicles will be closed at 3 p.m.
Guests are also reminded about regular rules in effect at Historic Corolla Park: No alcohol or coolers can be brought into the park, and dogs have to be on a leash.
For those who want to see the fireworks show at home, the county will be offering a livestream of the event online at CorollaFireworks.com.
Another traditional Fourth of July event in Currituck, the Currituck Historical Society's Kids Fourth of July Parade, has been canceled. The historical society is hosting a virtual parade instead.
Youth ages 1-18 are being asked to take a photograph of their bike or wagon decorated for the Fourth and submit to 350th.com/july4th/ by July 10. Three cash prizes will be awarded to the top entries. Also the first 100 entries will receive a new $2 bill.