Currituck County will begin issuing beach parking permits Thursday for motorists wishing to park in a section of the four-wheel drive area of the Currituck Outer Banks between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Permits will be available for pickup at the Moyock Welcome Center or the Corolla Visitors Center. Distribution will be outdoors; sneeze guards and hand sanitizer will be available at each station. Citizens picking up a permit are asked to wear a facemask if possible.
No permit application or beach parking regulations certificate will be required this year. County residents may receive their free permits with a valid ID and proof of residency., including a tax record or utility bill. Visitors must have a valid ID and license plate to purchase a permit.
No permits will be mailed. For information, call 435-2947 in Moyock or 453-9612 in Corolla(252-435-2947) or Corolla (252-453-9612) location.