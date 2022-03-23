CURRITUCK — Citing overcrowding and safety concerns, Currituck County took a step this week toward limiting the number of four-wheel drive beach parking permits issued to non-residents each summer.
County commissioners voted Monday night to limit to 300 the number of non-resident parking permits issued each week from the last Saturday in April to the first Saturday in October.
In another change, seasonal and 10-day passes will no longer be available for non-residents.
“The public safety concern has been going on for some time,” County Manager Ike McRee said, explaining why county officials were recommending the change.
Commissioners must take a second vote on April 4 to ratify the change since the county is changing a current ordinance.
The parking change does not affect Currituck residents or people who own property in the county. All county residents and property owners are still eligible for two free beach parking permits. Persons owning property in the 4x4 area whose property contains a house may receive two additional permits at no cost.
There is one change for Currituck residents and property owners: they will be required to display the county-issued decal they now use to access Currituck’s solid-waste convenience centers as a beach-parking permit.
In previous years, parking permits on the four-wheel drive beach that stretches from Corolla to the North Carolina-Virginia state line were required for both residents and non-residents from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Commissioners also indicated that beginning in 2023 the four-wheel drive beach parking permit system for residents and non-residents will change to a beach access pass, meaning a permit will be needed to enter and park in the four-wheel drive beach area.
“Going forward, we would like to turn this into a (four-wheel drive) beach permit,” said Commissioner Bob White said. “You can’t come on the (four-wheel drive) beach without a permit.”
Non-resident beach parking permits will still cost $50 but will drop from a 10-day permit to a Saturday-to-Saturday weekly pass. Reservations for non-resident beach parking permits can only be made online on the county’s website. The reservation system will open on April 5.
After a person reserves a permit online they can pick it up and pay for it at the Corolla Visitors Center.
“The online reservation system is designed to stop accepting reservations when it reaches the limit of 300 permits for each week,” said Currituck Information and Communications Officer Randall Edwards.
Tourism officials said Currituck sold 9,106 10-day permits to nonresidents in 2021 after selling 10,408 in 2020. Almost 7,500 four-wheel drive beach parking permits were distributed to county residents/property owners in 2021.
McRee said the online permitting system for beach parking passes will streamline administrative operations. In the past, a non-resident was required to go to one of the two visitor centers to fill out the paperwork and pay for the pass.
“It was a lot of administrative work,” McRee said.