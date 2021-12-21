MOYOCK — Currituck commissioners have pushed back until next year a decision on how to address capacity needs at the county’s Moyock Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.
County commissioners met Monday for the second time in the past month to discuss building a new wastewater treatment plant that is needed to meet planned and future growth in the Moyock area.
The board agreed to hold further discussions at its retreat Jan. 27-28. A vote to move forward would probably take place in February at a regular board meeting.
The decision came after commissioners were briefed by county staff on the potential of entering into a public-private partnership to build a new plant. That is one of three options commissioners are exploring.
The others are financing the project with county money or selling the sewer treatment plant to a private utility. A cost of a new plant is estimated at around $17 million.
“Let’s get some questions that we would like answered now that we have heard this piece (public-private partnership),” board Chairman Mike Payment told commissioners. “So, hopefully, we can get some final answers at the retreat and make a decision in February.”
Commissioner Owen Etheridge says the county needs ample time to study the three different options.
“This project is going to require more due diligence than probably any project this county has undertaken,” Etheridge said.
“Ever,” commissioner Paul Beaumont added.
A public-private partnership could have the county paying up to half the cost to build a new plant. The state requires a private partner finance at least half, or more, of the project.
Rebecca Gay, assistant to the county manager, told the board that a potential public-private agreement would probably result on a new wastewater plant not being operational until at least May of 2026, possibly later.
If the county builds the plant it is expected to be completed around October 2024.
“2026 is a long time,” Payment said as the work session ended.
Gay likened any potential public-private partnership to a marriage.
“You can think of it as a collaborative enterprise, a marriage between the public entity and private partner,” Gay said. “It can be considered a financing tool.’’
But Gay’s presentation pointed out that such an agreement would not allow the county to easily walk away from any deal.
That didn’t sit well with commissioner Selina Jarvis.
Jarvis has previously indicated that the county needs to keep control of the Moyock sewer system to ensure that it is properly maintained. She has cited the county’s inability to help homeowners in Eagle Creek where the subdivision’s privately-owned sewer system has been plagued by problems for over a year.
“In other words, we are stuck in this marriage with no chance of divorce,” Jarvis said.
Interim County Manager Ike McRee, who is also the county attorney, said there is a case he knows of where the local government “extricated” itself from an agreement by buying out the partner.
“I suspect because the partner is going to be putting up financing and looking for a rate of return, I don’t know how easy that may necessarily be to terminate for convenience with just 30-days notice,’’ McRee said. “It will require some type of buyout.”
If the county builds the plant the financing would be paid back by using future sewer revenue.
Selling the plant to a private utility would net the county several million dollars, one commissioner has said.
It is expected that if the sewer plant is sold to a private utility that they would invest money into expanding the plant because of expected growth in Moyock.
A downside of selling the plant is that the county would have no say in setting rates; that would ultimately be left up to the state’s Utilities Commission. If the county builds the plant or enters into a public-private agreement then Currituck would be the rate setting authority.
The plant currently has a treatment capacity of 99,000 gallons per day. Currituck wants to expand that to 300,000 gallons a day to meet future growth needs in Moyock. The plant, located about a mile south of the North Carolina-Virginia state line, currently serves 327 residential customers and 38 business customers.
No matter which option the county selects, users of the system will see future rate increases, Gay said.
Further expansions would be needed in the coming years, especially as Currituck Station possibly develops.