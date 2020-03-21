CURRITUCK — Citing concerns about the possible overload of health facilities during the coronavirus crisis, Currituck County is tightening its restrictions on who can and can’t gain access to the county’s Outer Banks.
As of 10 p.m. Saturday, only resident property owners were being allowed access to the part of the county that includes Corolla and Carova Beach.
In a change from its prior procedures, Currituck said visitors and non-resident property owners would no longer be allowed access to the county’s Outer Banks areas.
The county noted the change doesn’t mean visitors or non-resident property owners currently on the Currituck Outer Banks will have to evacuate. It just means they wouldn’t be granted access after 10 p.m. Saturday if they were to leave.
“Permanent residents of Currituck County will be able to enter Dare County to conduct business, work, and attend medical appointments,” the county said.
To gain access, Currituck residents must present an ID at a law enforcement checkpoint on the Dare County side of the Wright Memorial Bridge that shows a Currituck address. The checkpoint was in operation on Saturday and is expected to continue operations for the time being.
There are no restrictions on motorists headed north from Dare into Currituck, the county said.
Currituck officials said the decision is intended to ease the strain on local healthcare facilities and protect county citizens from a possible outbreak of COVID-19. One thing the restriction will do, the county said, is limit the number of patients who might have to seek medical care at Outer Banks Hospital and other urgent care facilities on the Outer Banks.
“These facilities have low capacities and no ICU capabilities,” the county said in the press release, referring to intensive care units. “We do not want them to become overwhelmed during a possible COVID-19 outbreak.”
The county also noted that non-resident property owners might have “access to more robust healthcare systems” by staying where they are.
Also, because health care facilities are spread across a wide geographical area in both Currituck and Dare counties, ambulance transport can be longer for critical need patients.
Currituck officials also noted that many Outer Banks residents are retirees, and that older people are one of the groups considered most vulnerable if they contract COVID-19.
Officials said they understand the frustration the new restriction will create for non-resident property owners as well as the impact it will have on local businesses. They said the county made the decision to restrict access to “best maintain public health and safety for all property owners.”
“Currituck County does not take this decision lightly and will open access to the Outer Banks as soon as possible,” the release stated.