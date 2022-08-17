maple commerce park

Brindley Beach, which is one of the largest vacation property management companies on the Outer Banks, will be the Maple Commerce Park's first tenant. Work has begun on an industrial-size laundry facility on the site to wash sheets, towels and other linens for the more than 600 properties it manages. 

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

CURRITUCK — Currituck is in the process of selling half of the available land in the county’s Maple Commerce Park to a developer who hopes to attract aviation-related businesses to the county.

County commissioners recently signed off on the county selling three lots totaling 35 acres to developer Lyn Van Lurette for $760,000. Lyn Van Lurette has offices in Kitty Hawk and Chesapeake, Virginia.