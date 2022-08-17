Brindley Beach, which is one of the largest vacation property management companies on the Outer Banks, will be the Maple Commerce Park's first tenant. Work has begun on an industrial-size laundry facility on the site to wash sheets, towels and other linens for the more than 600 properties it manages.
CURRITUCK — Currituck is in the process of selling half of the available land in the county’s Maple Commerce Park to a developer who hopes to attract aviation-related businesses to the county.
County commissioners recently signed off on the county selling three lots totaling 35 acres to developer Lyn Van Lurette for $760,000. Lyn Van Lurette has offices in Kitty Hawk and Chesapeake, Virginia.
The commerce park is adjacent to the Currituck County Regional Airport and prior to the offer by Lyn Van Lurette 10 of the 11 lots in the 76-acre park were available. The only previous sale was in 2020.
The largest lot the county is selling to Lyn Van Lurette is 24.5 acres. The other two parcels are approximately 5.5 acres and 4.81 acres. All three parcels adjoin each other.
County Manager Ike McRee told commissioners that the developer is looking to attract aviation-related businesses to the park. McRee said attracting “some type” of maintenance facility has also been discussed.
“(Lyn Van Lurette’s) interest and desire is to attempt to bring some type of aeronautical-related facility here to the county,” McRee said.
It is expected that the developer will construct a building or buildings on the parcels and then lease them.
“The construction of a building and leasing it has been brought up as an idea, but nothing has been finalized yet,” said Currituck Public Information Officer Randall Edwards.
McRee said the county is selling the property at its assessed value of $760,000, which is consistent with past transactions. McRee also said there is a timeframe where Lyn Van Lurette has to have the land developed or “reconvey” it back to the county.
McRee said the three lots will have access to the taxiways and runway at the airport as well as an easement across another county-owned parcel. He said the county will retain ownership of that property.
Commissioner Paul Beaumont asked McRee what other commercial uses could the developer have for the property.
“Airport property is some of the most valuable in a county, typically,” Beaumont said. “In fact, that is almost universally held. What is the check and balance to ensure it is the best use of this property relative to the airport?”
McRee responded by saying that there is no requirement that the property be used by an aviation-related business.
Besides aviation-related industries and services, permitted uses allowed in the park include general building contractors, general contractors other than building, landscaping contractors and special trade contractors; manufacturing; motor freight transportation and warehousing; warehouses; and farm implement sales among others.
Mini storage warehouse or garages are not permitted uses and sexually oriented businesses are prohibited within the park.
Commissioners approved a resolution following a public hearing allowing the county to execute a final purchase and sale agreement with the developer. That agreement will have to be brought back to the board for approval.
The only other lot sold in the Maple Commerce Park was in 2020 when Brindley Beach Vacations bought a 4.4-acre parcel for $163,000.
Brindley Beach, one of the largest vacation property management companies on the Outer Banks, just started construction work on an industrial-size laundry facility on the site to wash sheets, towels and other linens for the more than 600 properties it manages.