COROLLA — The state Wildlife Resources Commission plans to transfer ownership of the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education in Historic Corolla Park to Currituck County.
The transition in ownership will take two years and once completed Currituck will take over ownership and operation of the 22,000-square foot center that opened in 2006.
Currituck spokesman Randall Edwards said the county will budget $300,000 annually for the facility’s operating costs.
County Manager Ben Stikeleather called Currituck’s taking over the operation of the center “a pretty big deal.”
The $4.3 million Currituck Maritime Museum, featuring artifacts and exhibits chronicling Currituck’s maritime history, is expected to open its doors next to the Wildlife Education Center in Historic Corolla Park sometime in July. The museum was funded by revenues from the county’s 6% occupancy tax.
“This addition, along with the new Maritime Museum, will help Historic Corolla Park become one of the most significant historical and educational sites in North Carolina,” Stikeleather said. “Our ability to teach visitors and residents about the history, culture, and ecology of the Outer Banks and Currituck County will be incredible.”
Stikeleather told county commissioners earlier this month that the WRC approached Currituck about taking over the center because it didn’t meet the commission’s mission of promoting hunting and selling fishing licenses.
“Because of the number of folks that visit there from out of state, it (mission) was not being achieved,” Stikeleather said. “So, they need to take their resources and use them toward other things to achieve that mission more clearly.’’
Stikeleather told commissioners that he did not think the center’s programming would change once the county takes over operations.
The center currently does not charge admission but Edwards said any possible changes to that policy would be determined during the transition to county ownership.
“The county has not yet evaluated a possible admission price,” Edwards said.
Edwards said the two-year transition period is needed to provide an adequate timeframe to change the staff over from state employees to county employees. The center has two full-time and several part-time employees.
“The current employees will have an opportunity to become county employees if they wish,” Edwards said. “If they do not, then a new staff will need to be hired.”
Currituck commissioners are expected to formalize the agreement next month.