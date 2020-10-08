MOYOCK — Residents of more than 180 homes in a Moyock subdivision can't use their showers or bathrooms following the failure of a privately owned utility's wastewater system, Currituck County officials said Wednesday.
The Eagle Creek wastewater utility, which is owned by Sandler Utilities at Eagle Creek, and operated by Envirolink Inc., suffered a failure of the system’s vacuum pumps, the county said in a press release. Repairs are ongoing, the county said, but Envirolink officials estimated Wednesday approximately 183 homes were without wastewater service.
In response, Currituck said it's coordinating with the N.C. Division of Emergency Management, the NC Baptists on Mission, Currituck County Schools, Envirolink Inc., and the Eagle Creek Homeowners Association to set up mobile shower and laundry facilities to assist Eagle Creek residents.
Residents of the subdivision expressed concerns about Sandler Utilities' failing utility system at the Currituck Board of Commissioners' meeting on Monday. Currituck said it began discussions Tuesday with N.C. Emergency Management about possible relief measures. Also on Tuesday, the Currituck YMCA agreed to let Eagle Creek residents use its showers and restroom facilities.
According to the county, the Cary-based NC Baptists on Mission also planned to place one 6-stall shower trailer and one 8-unit laundry trailer at Moyock Middle School for Eagle Creek residents' use. Volunteers with the group planned to arrive with the trailer to provide appropriate COVID-19 cleaning and disinfection measures.
Currituck said it's supplying the water required to operate the shower and laundry trailers. It will seek reimbursement from Sandler Utilities for the water.
In addition, the Soil and Water Conservation District Office in Currituck is monitoring drainage ditches in Eagle Creek and the greater Moyock area for any contaminants related to the utility failure, the county said. As of Wednesday, there had been no reports of any contaminants.
Currituck officials noted the county is intervening to assist Eagle Creek residents even though it has "no authority or jurisdiction" over Sandler Utilities. They asked any Eagle Creek residents with concerns about property damage or sewage cleanup to contact Envirolink Inc. at 888-754-9878.