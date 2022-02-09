CURRITUCK — Starting Monday, Currituck County Schools will no longer require students and staff to wear a mask in school buildings.
The Currituck Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday night to lift the school district's mask mandate after being told the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the schools is dropping.
The board did agree that if there is a positivity rate of more than 1% at any school for two consecutive weeks then masks will be required for 10 school days at that school.
Masks will still be required on school buses because of a federal mandate.
The Currituck County Schools has reported 16 positive cases this week among the district's 4,418 students and 619 staff members.
Last week, the district reported 56 positive cases of COVID, including 49 students at the district's 10 schools. Shawboro Elementary had 16 positive COVID cases.
The week of Jan. 25, which included four days of in-person instruction, the district reported 73 positive cases of COVID, 62 involving students, the rest involving staff members. Shawboro had 22 cases that week.
The Board of Education had voted unanimously Jan. 20 to keep the district’s mask mandate in place until its meeting Wednesday.
The board previously voted unanimously on Dec. 16 to end its mask mandate on Jan. 18 in favor of an optional policy.
However, citing a surge in COVID cases, the board voted in a special meeting on Jan. 13 to move the optional policy start date back until Jan. 20, where it decided to keep the mandate in place.
The Jan. 20 vote came after school officials told the board that the district had 114 positive COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of that week. During that three-day period earlier there were 94 positive cases among students while 20 staff also had COVID.
The board voted unanimously on July 27 to start the school year in August with a mask optional policy for students and staff in grades K-12.
But just five days into the school year the board voted unanimously to reverse course and make masks mandatory inside school buildings after there were 75 positive COVID cases from Aug. 23 to Sept. 2.