CURRITUCK — A Currituck County woman involved in a head-on collision near Moyock last month that killed a Dare County man has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and driving with unsafe tires.
Kyra Malan-Isadora Skinner, 26, of 130 block of Bens Bonanza, Barco, was served criminal summonses for both charges April 27, according to a Currituck County Sheriff's Office arrest report. Skinner's first appearance in District Court on the charges is scheduled for June 10, according to the report.
Skinner is charged in the April 18 collision that resulted in the death of Stephen Gaylord Basnight Jr. of the 900 block of Washington St., Manteo, court documents show.
According to a search warrant application obtained by Sgt. D.W. Weaver of the N.C. Highway Patrol, Skinner was driving a 2010 Ford Explorer north on N.C. Highway 168 about 6:55 p.m. when she was "unable to control her vehicle in the rain."
Weaver said Skinner's vehicle hydroplaned and traveled left of the center line, then overcorrected and struck head-on a southbound 2019 Ford Escape being driven by Stephen Gaylord Basnight III. A Highway Patrol accident report lists Basnight's address as the 10000 block of S. Colony Drive, Nags Head.
According to Weaver's narrative of the incident, both Stephen Gaylord Basnight III and his passenger, Stephen Gaylord Basnight Jr., were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment of injuries. Basnight Jr. later died of his injuries at the hospital, Weaver said.
Skinner also was transported by emergency medical services to Sentara Norfolk, Weaver said. Her 4-year-old daughter, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk.
Weaver said Trooper R.R. Rouse, who investigated the crash at the scene, "suspects (Skinner's vehicle) was traveling at an unsafe speed for conditions due to the wet roads."
A copy of the criminal summons Skinner was issued states that she "unlawfully and willfully did and unintentionally cause" Stephen Gaylord Basnight Jr.'s death by losing control of her SUV, the vehicle traveling left of the center line and colliding head-on with the SUV driven by Stephen Gaylord Basnight III.
Skinner also "did operate (a vehicle) with tires which are not safe for operation and which expose the public to needless hazard," the criminal summons states.
Skinner's arrest report states she was served both criminal summonses by Currituck sheriff's deputies at her mother's residence on Shortcut Road. Skinner does not yet have an attorney, an official with the Currituck Clerk of Court's office said Monday.