Latoya Banks, 37, of Jarvisburg, poses with a facsimile of a $150,000 check after winning a Super Loteria prize in the N.C. Education Lottery this week. Banks, who took home $106,516 in winnings, bought her lucky $5 Super Loteria ticket from the Hop-In on Caratoke Highway in Grandy.

 N.C. Education Lottery

CURRITUCK — A Currituck County woman now has money to put toward the cost of a new house and her children’s college fund after winning $150,000 in the N.C. Education Lottery this week.

Latoya Banks, 37, of Jarvisburg, bought her lucky $5 Super Loteria ticket from the Hop-In on Caratoke Highway in Grandy on Tuesday, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a release Wednesday.