...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Latoya Banks, 37, of Jarvisburg, poses with a facsimile of a $150,000 check after winning a Super Loteria prize in the N.C. Education Lottery this week. Banks, who took home $106,516 in winnings, bought her lucky $5 Super Loteria ticket from the Hop-In on Caratoke Highway in Grandy.
CURRITUCK — A Currituck County woman now has money to put toward the cost of a new house and her children’s college fund after winning $150,000 in the N.C. Education Lottery this week.
Latoya Banks, 37, of Jarvisburg, bought her lucky $5 Super Loteria ticket from the Hop-In on Caratoke Highway in Grandy on Tuesday, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a release Wednesday.
“Oh my God this can’t be real,” Banks told lottery officials in Raleigh, describing her reaction to winning. “I was very shocked and I really still can’t believe it.”
Neither apparently could Banks’ mom, whom she told about her winning ticket.
“My mom said, ‘You’re joking with me, this is a prank,’” Banks said.
After withholding required state and federal taxes, Banks took home $106,516 in winnings, the lottery said. With that money, Banks, who works as a district manager, said she hopes to buy a house for her four children before the end of the year.
The Super Loteria game debuted in April with five $150,000 prizes. Only one of those prizes remains to be claimed, the lottery said.