CURRITUCK — Currituck County Schools students in grades 6-12 will have in-person instruction four days a week beginning Monday unless they have opted for virtual instruction, the district said.
Fridays will remain virtual learning days for all students in the district.
The change marks a move to Plan A for secondary grades in Currituck.
Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz explained that the Currituck County Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to move grades 6-12 to Plan A effective March 22.
“At this time students who chose the virtual option will remain in virtual instruction,” Lutz said.
A number of other school districts also plan to move middle and high school students to in-person classes four days a week. The districts include Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, Camden County Schools and the Perquimans County Schools.