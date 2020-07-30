SOUTH MILLS – More storage space is the main advantage of the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department’s new $750,000 custom-built fire engine.
The station hosted the Camden Board of Commissioners and County Manager Ken Bowman for a presentation on the new truck, Tuesday evening.
South Mills Fire Chief Tommy Banks provided a brief demonstration of the truck’s capabilities and conducted a walk-around presentation of the vehicle’s many features.
Banks discussed several aspects of the new truck, including upgrades in technology. However, he emphasized how much more equipment space the truck provides over the department’s current older-model truck.
“We just have a whole lot more storage space on this truck,” he said.
The new truck is a custom-built heavy duty rescue pumper built by the Appleton, Wisconsin firm Pierce. The station will use the truck for structure fires, as well as rescue calls, according to Banks.
The truck features a six-person cab and has a water tank capable of holding up to a 1,000 gallons of water. The older truck also holds up to 1,000 gallons, but Banks explained the difference. In the new truck, the water tank is not square but instead was custom-molded to accommodate additional adjacent storage spaces on the truck.
The truck was built from the ground up based specifically on the South Mills station’s needs, Banks said. He and other county officials met with an engineer from Pierce to discuss the truck’s design.
Banks and other station personnel later traveled to Appleton to tour the Pierce manufacturing facility and see the work that had been completed so far on their truck.
“We were able to actually visit and see what we’re getting,” he said.
Total time to manufacture the truck from concept to its final inspection was about four months, Banks said.
Since taking possession of the truck, station personnel have already put it to use in the field.
“It’s been in service about two months,” Banks said.
According to Banks the truck cost about $750,000.
Banks opened and closed his remarks by thanking Camden commissioners for their support.
All of the commissioners were pleased with vehicle, and Randy Krainiak even climbed into the passenger seat, while one of Banks’ firefighters demonstrated the vehicle’s horns and lights.
“I’m glad we could get it,” board Chairman Tom White told Banks.