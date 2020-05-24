City Council has ordered cuts to next year’s city budget that may eliminate the need for a property tax increase.
Council voted to close the year-old health clinic for city employees and eliminate a comprehensive plan that would have charted the city’s future during a budget work session this week on the proposed $69 million spending plan.
The 4-2 vote also adds upgrades to all of the city’s security cameras and allows the purchase of two new cameras.
Councilors Billy Caudle, Jeannie Young, Chris Reffieux and Kem Spence voted in favor of the cuts and the additional security cameras upgrades.
Councilors Johnnie Walton and Michael Brooks voted against the cuts and the additional camera upgrades.
The cuts total around $115,000, which could be used to offset the 2-cent property tax rate increase City Manager Rich Olson has proposed. Olson proposed the rate hike to raise $228,000 needed to balance next year’s city budget.
“We are getting fairly close to not having a tax increase,” Olson told councilors after they voted to make the cuts.
Olson originally budgeted $80,000 for security cameras but that was increased to $190,000 with the city proposing to buy them through a three-year installment plan.
“That includes upgrading all the cameras in the system and increasing two new cameras in the system,” Olson said.
Closing the health clinic, which Olson said is being underutilized by city employees, will cut around $124,000 from the budget. Eliminating the comprehensive plan saves $100,000. Olson also identified other, smaller cuts in the budget’s general fund.
Council also freed up another $58,000 when it voted 4-2 Monday to eliminate $500-a-month pay raises for councilors and the mayor.
The same four councilors — Young, Caudle, Ruffieux and Spence — voted to remove the raises from the budget. Walton and Brooks voted against the motion.
Councilors Darius Horton and Gabriel Adkins both missed Monday’s budget work session. Both voted in March to include the pay raises in the 2020-21 budget.
“Now, let me add a little salt in the wound,” Olson said after the vote to eliminate the raises. “With the motion that was just (passed) there is an additional $58,131 that can be added to that (the amount needed to avoid a tax increase.) That takes us up to basically $210,000.”
The pay raise issue, however, is all but certain to arise again before the council’s June 30 deadline for approving next year’s city budget.
Brooks in fact told Olson not to count on the $58,000 saved by eliminating the pay raises for council and the mayor.
“Don’t count those chickens before they hatch,” Brooks said.
Spence earlier made a motion to keep the money for the employee clinic in the budget. However, the motion died after it didn’t receive a second.
Spence also sought to remove $50,000 from the budget slated for improvements at the Poole Street Park. He was only joined by Ruffieux in the 4-2 vote. Caudle, Young, Walton and Brooks voted to keep that money in the budget.