Cutting Up at the Welcome Back Bash

College of The Albemarle President Jack Bagwell throws an axe at Kin'folk Axe Throwing's mobile axe throwing booth during the Welcome Back Bash for students at COA, Elizabeth City State University and Mid-Atlantic Christian University at Waterfront Park, Tuesday evening. The second annual celebration welcoming area college students back to school was hosted by Mayor Kirk Rivers.  

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance
  