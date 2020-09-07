HERTFORD — The N.C. State Highway Patrol and District Attorney's Office are investigating after a teenage pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Perquimans County early Sunday.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said Monday the teen was a 14-year-old male. No other information about the victim was immediately available.
Perquimans Emergency Management said in a press release the county's 911 center received a call at 1:22 a.m. Sunday reporting a motor vehicle accident in the 100 block of Cove Road.
A person involved in the accident died at the scene, the press release states.
A spokeswoman for Perquimans Emergency Management referred questions about the accident to the N.C. Highway Patrol. The patrol could not be reached Monday for details about the incident.
Reached Monday, Womble said an investigator from his office visited the scene. The driver of the passenger car stopped after the vehicle struck the teen, he said. No charges have been filed in the incident but it remains under investigation, Womble said.
The Perquimans Sheriff's Office is assisting with the investigation. Sheriff Shelby White couldn't be reached Monday.
Integrated Family Services' Mobile Crisis program is providing the victim's family with services, according to emergency management's release.
The 100 block of Cove Road is close to the road's intersection with New Hope Road.
Perquimans agencies beside the Sheriff's Office responding to the wreck included Perquimans County Emergency Medical Services, Durants Neck Fire Department, InterCounty Fire Department and Perquimans Emergency Management.