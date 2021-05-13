We appreciate District Attorney Andrew Womble’s declaration several times now that he’s “ready, willing and able” to do his job seeking justice in Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies.
But like others, we think Womble’s close relationship with local law enforcement poses a conflict of interest and dictates that he step aside and let an outside prosecutor take over the case.
It is what prosecutors routinely do in cases like this, particularly those that might require decisions to file criminal charges against law enforcement officers. Indeed, Womble’s predecessor in the seven-county 1st Prosecutorial District, the late Frank Parrish, stepped aside numerous times during his long tenure as DA, especially in matters involving law enforcement.
There’s an obvious reason for stepping aside: No prosecutor interested in the fair administration of justice should allow even the perception of bias to intrude on decisions about who should — and who should not — face criminal charges.
There’s clearly potential for the perception of bias to cloud whatever decision Womble’s office ultimately makes in Brown’s fatal shooting by deputies. Womble’s prosecutors may not hang out socially with the seven deputies involved in Brown’s shooting, including the three Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten has said fired their weapons at Brown, but they have worked closely with them in the past. It’s what prosecutors and law enforcement officers do after all: they work together to build cases against crime defendants.
It strains credulity for Womble to indicate his office can now put aside that past relationship and fairly weigh the evidence compiled by the State Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the deputies’ shooting of Brown, and then, if the evidence warrants, pursue criminal charges against the deputies. This is the definition of a conflict of interest.
But we have a specific concern about Womble’s independence in the Brown case that goes beyond general concerns about prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against law enforcement officials with whom they closely work.
During an April 28 hearing on whether deputies’ body camera and dash camera footage should be released publicly, Womble accused Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, one of the attorneys representing Brown’s family, of making statements out of court that he said could be prejudicial to the interest of justice in the Brown case. Appearing at a press conference a few days prior, Cherry-Lassiter had claimed after viewing 20 seconds of footage from one body camera that deputies “executed” Brown while he was trying to flee their efforts to serve him a criminal warrant. She claimed Brown was no threat to officers and that his hands had remained on the wheel of his car the entire time.
Womble, who presumably had seen all of the body camera footage, contradicted Cherry-Lassiter, calling her version of what happened “patently false.” Womble said Brown drove his vehicle both forward and backward toward deputies, “making contact” with them twice and that no shots were fired until after then.
Regardless of who’s right — we don’t know yet because Womble successfully argued in court against public release of the video — the district attorney’s decision to disclose this detail about deputies’ encounter with Brown seems equally prejudicial to the interest of justice. Womble almost certainly knew the potential jury pool he suggested Cherry-Lassiter was tainting with her version of events would also hear about the detail he released, and believe just the opposite of what she was alleging: that deputies’ shooting of Brown was justified because their lives were in jeopardy.
Releasing that detail, before the SBI investigation is complete, seemed more like something an advocate for the deputies would say — not someone who’s supposed to independently weigh the evidence and then decide whether those responsible for Brown’s death should face charges.
Prosecutors are mandated to ensure all criminal defendants get a fair trial. However, they’re also supposed to ensure fair prosecutions. Given Womble’s connections to the agency the deputies work for and his statements in court on April 28, we think there’s enough potential for bias to affect a fair decision on whether criminal charges are filed in Brown’s fatal shooting and then prosecuted. For those reasons, we urge him to recuse himself in this matter.
— The Daily Advance