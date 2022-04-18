Elizabeth City State University will host a free performance of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre troupe at the Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. The performance is part of the university's Community Connections series.
Founded in 1976, the dance company performs a mixed repertory of modern, ballet, jazz and ethnic works by nationally and internationally known choreographers and is the oldest, continuously operating professional dance company in Dallas.
“They are certain to inspire each attendee to get up and get moving,” said Dr. Walter Swan, ECSU director of choral activities.
The Dallas Black Dance Theatre last performed at ECSU in 2007. Last year, the troupe performed virtually for an ECSU audience through the Community Connections series. Thursday's performance is also part of the Community Connections series.
According to ECSU, the Dallas Black Dance Theatre's mission is to "create and produce contemporary modern dance at its highest level of artistic excellence through performances and educational programs that bridge cultures and reach diverse communities. With an ever-expanding national and global audience, the company employs a diverse, multi-ethnic troupe of dancers performing for audiences of all ages and backgrounds." The troupe has performed for 4 million arts patrons and 2.6 million children worldwide.