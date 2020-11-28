COVID-19 may have changed a lot of our holiday traditions but one it hasn’t changed is riding around looking at Christmas lights.
The pandemic may be preventing us from gathering with extended family but we can still ride with our immediate family in a car to see Christmas light displays illuminating the night sky.
One neighborhood continuing the annual tradition is Dances Bay in the Nixonton community in Pasquotank County.
Brent McKecuen, a lieutenant with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, has decorated his home for Christmas every year since he moved to Dances Bay 13 years ago. His son, Nathan, 16, has taken an active role by helping his father decorate and last year created a Facebook page for the Dances Bay Christmas Light Show.
Nathan’s Facebook page, named Dances Bay Christmas Light Show, has more than 800 followers. Nathan posts information about the upcoming Christmas lights display on the page.
“The word has really gotten out,” Nathan said.
“A lot of people look forward to it every year,” says his father, Brent.
The McKecuens’ kicked off their light show Thanksgiving night and the show will continue nightly until the new year on Jan. 1. The show begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.
The McKecuen family’s Christmas display contains an estimated half-a-million lights and is synced with Christmas music through a computer based program. Motorists can tune their car radio to the designated station as they drive past and the rhythm of the song will match the flicker of McKecuens’ light show.
Brent said the highlight of his family’s lights show is a large sled formerly used by a nearby town for its Christmas parade. The McKecuens’ light show also features a 30-foot-tall Santa lighthouse.
Brent said this year’s display also includes an old fire truck that the family has decorated with lights. Nathan is a volunteer firefighter with the fire department in Weeksville, so the truck is especially significant for him.
Nathan said it takes three weeks to put up the lights display. He said in addition to his dad, his mother and younger brother also help out.
Nathan said he starts looking for new lights to add to the Christmas display as early as July.
“The second they hit the store, we look at what’s new,” he said.
Nathan said he enjoys seeing the joy on people’s faces as they visit the Christmas lights display. He believes people need that kind of joy, especially this Christmas season because of COVID.
“I feel like it is going to help the community,” Nathan said.
Angela Charlton and her family also enjoy decorating their home in Dances Bay. It is the second year they have participated in the show after moving to the area. This year they have added to their display, increasing their number of lights and features.
“We have several light displays,” she said.
Charlton said a 1964 Chevy Truck her family purchased will be part of their display. They’ve placed a Christmas tree in the back of the truck. The Charltons’ display also includes multiple trees, a manger scene and a large inflatable snowman.
Charlton, who is the president and CEO of the Albemarle Alliance for Children and Families, said she enjoys seeing children’s reactions when they see the Dances Bay Christmas Light Show.
She, too, sees setting up a yard Christmas display as a way to lift community spirits.
“My family and I have a service heart,” said Charlton. “We wanted to do something for the community.”
Both the McKecuen and Charlton families said they and their neighbors like to present the Christmas lights show to the public every year. They also enjoy pitching in to help some of their elderly neighbors decorate the outside of their homes.
“We help them out,” said Brent. “We give them a hand.”
Brent said approximately 15 homes in the Dances Bay subdivision plan to put up Christmas lights this year. He said motorists can take in the view from their cars as they drive past or they can park along a nearby path and get out for a closer look and to take photos.