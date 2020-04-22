MANTEO — Citing a stabilized COVID-19 infection rate and other improving public health trends, Dare County officials have decided to reopen the county to 25,000 non-resident property owners under a phased access plan that begins next month.
According to the plan announced late Tuesday afternoon, non-resident property owners with a valid entry permit and matching government ID whose last name begin with a letter between A-I will be allowed access first. They can enter Dare County starting Monday, May 4, at 6 a.m.
Non-resident property owners whose last name begin with a letter between J-R will be admitted next. They can enter Wednesday, May 6, at 6 a.m. All other non-resident property owners can begin entering Friday, May 8, at 6 a.m.
Dare's ban on visitors will remain in place for the time being, however.
The county said in a press release that visitor access will be addressed after the county has had time to conduct "syndrome surveillance" showing there's been no increase in COVID-19 cases or related symptoms. The county said it also wants to monitor available resources after non-resident property owners' return and after state social distancing orders are updated.
Dare officials acknowledged their plan has a later timeline for reopening than one approved Monday by the Currituck Board of Commissioners for non-resident property owners' re-entry to the Currituck Outer Banks.
Currituck will begin allowing re-entry of its estimated 5,000 non-resident property owners with a valid permit on Thursday, while visitors will be allowed back in starting May 15.
"Dare County has developed a plan for gradual lifting of restrictions on entry based on the science, trends, data, epidemiology, and resource availability," the county said in its press release. "We do not have information on what criteria Currituck County used to make their decision on entry."
Dare said its reopening plan is based on improving public health trends in Dare since the COVID-19 outbreak began. Perhaps the biggest is that the county's number of virus cases has remained stable at 15 for more than a week. Of that number, 14 have either recovered or now "asymptomatically cleared," meaning they've gone seven days without showing symptoms of the disease. Dare reported one COVID-19-related death earlier this month.
The county said "syndromic surveillance" — the use of health data to determine emerging trends in a community's health — also indicates "no immediate increase" in respiratory illness or COVID-19-related symptoms in Dare.
Testing for COVID-19 that meets state health guidelines is also now "readily available" in the county, the county said. Also, the turnaround time for testing results has "dramatically increased" in recent weeks, allowing results to be received in 24-72 hours.
Dare said the county's Department of Public Health has also increased its capacity for contact tracing — meaning it's better able to determine those persons who've had close contact with the patient. Health officials define close contact as either being in direct contact with a COVID-19 patient or being within six feet of one for at least 10 minutes without wearing personal protective equipment. Caregivers and household members are considered close contacts.
Dare also said "medical surge capacity" plans are now being implemented, and that based on both current and future projections, patients in Dare needing a higher level of care can be transported to other health care facilities without overburdening them.
The county's emergency management agency also has received confirmation from "essential" businesses like grocery stores that they have the capacity to increase delivery of essential goods, the county said.
Although non-resident property owners will be allowed re-entry to Dare, they'll be required to follow both local and state restrictions still in place to fight the spread of COVID-19. Those restrictions include North Carolina's "stay at home" order that expires April 29 but could be extended by Gov. Roy Cooper, and Dare County's Stay Home-Stay Healthy home order that's been extended to May 22.
Under those orders, non-residents will be required to adhere to the social distancing measures still in effect. Mass gatherings, for example, are still limited to 10 or fewer people. Travel is restricted to essential needs and direct contact is limited to ones immediate household.
Dare County's beaches will be open, and county officials are urging their use. However, returning non-residents will be subject to the same social distancing requirements — keeping at least six feet apart and keeping gatherings to 10 or fewer — they face off the beach.
Dare officials cautioned that the beaches will be monitored to ensure social distancing rules are being followed. If the county determines they're not, some beaches and public areas may be closed, the county said.
Non-resident property owners returning to Dare will also find the same social distancing restrictions in place for businesses elsewhere in the state. Restaurants may be open but cannot offer dine-in service, just takeout and delivery only. Entry to retail stores classified as "essential" will be restricted and subject to the square footage of the business.
Under a new Dare County restriction implemented Tuesday, returning property owners will also be required to wear a mask or cloth face covering when going to the grocery store, pharmacy or other public places where social distancing is more more difficult.
Dare officials cautioned returning property owners to bring as many of their own supplies as possible. While retailers have indicated they don't foresee challenges providing essential items, supplies will fluctuate according to consumer buying habits. The county also cautioned that there may also be purchasing limits on in-demand items like paper products and cleaning supplies.
To enter Dare County, non-resident property owners will need to present an entry permit at law enforcement checkpoints. Permits will be issued to two "primary owners" listed on the tax record for each property in the county. To get a permit, visit www.darenc.com/entry.