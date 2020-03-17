Dare County has imposed restrictions on non-residents trying to enter the county.
In a news release, the Dare County Control Group announced visitors will be restricted from entering Dare County starting at 2 p.m. today.
The restrictions are in accordance to updated recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to avoid non-essential travel.
Checkpoints will be set up at Dare County entry points to enforce the restrictions. Non-residents will not be allowed to enter while traveling to Currituck or Tyrrell counties or to Ocracoke Island, which is in Hyde County. People who live in or own property or work in Corolla or Ocracoke will be able to enter.
“While there are currently no individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dare County, officials weighed the potential benefits for community health along with the tremendous impacts these restrictions have on our community,” officials said in the news release. “These restrictions may be inconvenient, disappointing and have financial impacts; however, they were made in the interest of public safety to limit the spread of COVID-19.”
Dare County residents, non-resident property owners and non-resident workers of county businesses should review entry guidelines posted at www.darenc.com/entry.