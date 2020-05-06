Area residents won’t have to wait too much longer to make a trip to the beach. The Outer Banks will reopen to visitors starting next weekend.
Currituck, Dare and Hyde counties jointly announced Wednesday that visitors will be allowed access to the Outer Banks beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 16. Campgrounds on the Currituck mainland will also reopen that day.
The counties said the decision follows Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement on Tuesday that he plans to modify his statewide stay-at-home order when it expires on Friday, beginning Phase One of his plan to ease some COVID-19 restrictions in the state.
“Allowing visitors on May 16 will allow seven days for local businesses, attractions, and accommodations providers to prepare for the arrival of visitors following the expiration (on May 8) of the governor’s original stay at home order,” the counties said in a joint press release.
Visitors and non-resident property owners were barred from the Outer Banks in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Currituck Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob White told commissioners Monday night that the three counties were looking to reopen the Outer Banks around Memorial Day weekend. But Currituck Commissioner Owen Etheridge said Wednesday that date was moved up to May 16 after Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday evening that the state would begin Phase One of his reopening plan on Friday.
Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest times of the year on the Outer Banks and Etheridge said opening next Saturday will allow businesses a full week to better prepare for the mass influx of visitors.
“This will allow them to get the kinks and bumps worked out,” Etheridge said. “It will give them time to get re-staffed and everything.”
Etheridge said some people may be reluctant to travel until the pandemic threat lessens but he believes most people will keep their vacation plans.
“We got a lot of emails asking us to open,” Etheridge said. “There is something about the beach that people just like. Someone told me one time that salt air and sand replenishes the soul and the body. People book these vacations months in advance, even a year in advance. They are looking forward to this and they are going to come.”
Officials in all three counties are advising visitors traveling to the Outer Banks to contact their accommodations provider to confirm their reservation and arrival plans.
Officials also are warning visitors that local and state COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, including limiting restaurants to takeout and delivery-only service and limiting the number of customers allowed in retail establishments to 50 percent of capacity.
Restaurants in the state may be allowed to reopen for dine-in in some capacity on May 26 if the state transitions to Phase Two of Cooper’s reopening plan.
“As visitors prepare for vacation, it is important to remember that the coronavirus is not over,” the release states. “There are still state and local restrictions in effect to protect everyone’s safety that may impact the way you have vacationed on the Outer Banks in the past.”
Visitors are also being encouraged to bring paper products such as toilet paper and non-perishable groceries with them. The wearing of face masks is also being encouraged on the Outer Banks when social distancing is not possible, the release said.