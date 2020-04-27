Visitors may not have access to Currituck County’s Outer Banks areas as soon as county officials had initially planned.
Dare County officials said in a press release Monday that Currituck will remove its tentative May 15 date for visitors’ entry to Curritucks’ Outer Banks and instead “move forward with a coordinated plan between the two counties.”
County managers and the chairmen of the boards of commissioners in both counties have started discussions to now “coordinate entry” for visitors, the press release states.
Officials from the two counties will set a timeline for visitors’ entry to Dare County and the Currituck Outer Banks that will take into account Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision last week to extend the state of North Carolina’s stay-at-home order through May 8. After the two counties agree on a date for visitor entry, both will announce it jointly, Dare officials said.
The announcement is somewhat of a reversal for Currituck, which announced Monday, April 20, that it planned to reopen its Outer Banks areas to non-resident property owners starting Thursday, April 23, and to visitors starting May 15.
The announcement appeared to catch both Dare officials and state Rep. Bobby Hanig, D-Currituck, by surprise.
Dare officials, who closed their county to non-resident property owners and visitors because of the COVID-19 outbreak in March, said they had had “informal” discussions with Currituck officials about coordinating the entry of both at the same time.
Hanig, former chairman of the Currituck Board of Commissioners before joining the Legislature in 2018, said he in fact thought an agreement, which would open Dare County and the Currituck Outer Banks to non-resident property owners on the same date, was still in place on Monday, March 20.
But that night, Currituck officials decided to let non-resident property owners in beginning April 23 and set May 15 as the date for visitors to enter the county’s Outer Banks areas.
A day later, Dare commissioners announced that the county’s non-resident property owners could re-enter on a staggered basis beginning May 4 but did not announce any date for visitors’ entry.
Hanig said he didn’t know why Currituck had decided to open its Outer Banks areas to visitors before Dare. But he said he would push for the two counties to have a single reentry date for visitors.
“I am going to try as hard as I can to make that a unified entry,” Hanig said. “We need to work hard to get the same entry date for both counties. We set those dates, that way people can plan for it. The people that stock the Outer Banks need to be prepared and have time to ramp up. That takes planning.”