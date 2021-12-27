MANTEO — A Dare County man is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of two Dare men, including one whose body was found in a wooded area in Currituck County on Sunday.
Jack Wise III, 37, of Manteo, is charged with felony first degree murder in the deaths of Michael Berry, 35, and Norwood Armstrong, 68, both of Manteo, a press release from the Dare County Sheriff's Office states.
According to the release, Dare County deputies were dispatched to assist Dare County Emergency Medical Services during a call at 150 Etheridge Road, Manteo, on Sunday at 3:32 p.m.
When deputies arrived, they found Berry's body at the scene. After determining Berry's death was a homicide, deputies determined Wise to be a suspect and took him into custody.
Dare deputies then alerted Currituck County Sheriff's deputies and requested a search for Armstrong, who, according to the release, was missing. Currituck deputies located Armstrong's body in a wooded area in the Grandy area.
Wise is being held at the Dare County Detention Center without bond. Additional charges against Wise are anticipated, the sheriff's office said.
The Dare Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information about Berry's or Armstrong's deaths to phone the office at 252-475-5980.