MANTEO — The county and town governments in Dare County are the latest in North Carolina to require face coverings be worn in some public spaces to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Last week, Dare County and officials in the county's six towns updated the county's emergency declaration to include a mandate that face coverings or masks be worn in both indoor and outdoor public spaces where social distancing cannot be maintained. The measure took effect Sunday morning.
“It was clear that voluntary compliance with face covering recommendations has not been effective here in Dare County, which is why our local business owners had requested a stronger tool for compliance, for everyone’s safety,” Dare Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard said in a press release.
Woodard said Dare officials will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the county and "make decisions that are in the best interest of the entire community, to protect the health and safety of all."
Dare officials said the county's number of positive cases of COVID-19 is now 60, only 12 of which are considered active. Of those active cases, only one is currently hospitalized. The others in home isolation, the county said.
Of the 60 cases, 29 are residents and 31 are non-residents, the county said. Sixteen of the cases have been reported since June 19. Of those cases, two are residents and 14 are non-residents. The county said the two county residents contracted the virus through community spread.