Three people at a nursing facility in Dare County have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county’s public health agency.
On Thursday afternoon, widespread testing at the facility was underway.
The Dare County Division of Public Health confirmed three positive cases of COVID-19 involving residents and staff at Peak Resources, a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Nags Head, Thursday. Two of the positive cases are residents of Dare County, while the third lives in another county.
A health agency news release issued Thursday did not name the third patient’s county of residence.
Including the three latest cases, the total number of cases in Dare County is now 13. Of that total, six patients have fully recovered, five are asymptomatic, or not exhibiting symptoms of the respiratory illness, and one patient remains hospitalized, according to the agency.
One Dare County resident has died as a result of contracting the coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19. The patient who died was in their early 90s and had underlying medical issues, factors that put them at greater risk once infected.
The three new cases were discovered during comprehensive testing after a single positive test result of another resident on Sunday, the agency said. Patients and staff who had direct contact with the original patient were all tested Monday. As a result of the new confirmed cases, all nursing home patients and staff are undergoing testing at the facility, the agency said.
“I want to acknowledge the obvious concerns this will create for those residing and working at Peak Resources and for their families,” Dr. Sheila Davies, director of Dare County Health and Human Services, said. “It is a very difficult situation for all involved. As we receive the test results for all Peak Resources patients and staff, our public health staff will work closely with the facility to ensure that those individuals who are COVID-19 positive remain isolated from staff and patients who test negative.”
Additionally, our staff will continue to conduct contact tracing of direct contacts associated with individuals who test positive.”
Officials at Peak Resources, along with public health officials, Outer Banks Hospital and Vidant Medical Group are working together to prioritize strategies and actions to provide care for those affected and to reduce risks to others at the nursing home, the agency said.
“We remain dedicated to the well-being and safety of our residents and employees,” said Melissa Harrison, the local administrator at Peak Resources. “Protecting the health of those we care for and the community we service remains our highest priority. We are making every effort to ensure we stop the spread of the coronavirus within our facility. We are extremely proud of our staff members and their rapid and diligent response in handling a very unique and difficult situation.”
Harrison said Peak Resources personnel have been following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
“We will remain in active communication with the local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps,” she said.