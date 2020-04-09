Dare County reported its first COVID-19-related death on Thursday as the number of lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the region rose to 48, with Bertie and Gates each adding an additional case since Wednesday.
Statewide, the number of lab-confirmed cases as of 11 a.m. Thursday was 3,651, with 65 deaths, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website shows.
According to data from the DHHS website, the death count doesn't include one reported Thursday by the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services.
The person died from complications associated with the virus, Dare DHHS said. The agency described the person as in their early 90s and as someone with several underlying medical conditions. The agency added that no further information about the patient would be released to protect their family's privacy.
“This is never the type of information we want to have to share," Dr. Shelia Davies, Dare DHHS director said. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to this individual’s family and loved ones and pray for peace and comfort."
Albemarle Regional Health Services, which provides public health services in eight other counties in the region, is now reporting 35 lab-confirmed cases with two deaths, one each in Hertford and Bertie counties.
Among area counties ARHS is monitoring, Bertie now has the most cases: 11. Pasquotank is next with 10, Gates and Hertford both have four, Currituck has three, Perquimans has two and Chowan has one. Camden County does not have a lab-confirmed case.
Dare County, which has its own health department, has reported 13 cases of COVID-19. However, the DHHS website only shows seven lab-confirmed cases in Dare.
ARHS officials noted this week that because of the large number of cases of COVID-19 involving persons who are asymptomatic, meaning they're not showing symptoms of the disease, the number of lab-confirmed cases is not an accurate accounting of those who've been infected with the coronavirus. Research has shown, an ARHS official said, that as many as 25 percent of COVID-19 cases may be persons who are asymptomatic.
DHDHS' website also contains other data about lab-confirmed cases. The largest percentage of those infected continue to be those ages 25-49: 41 percent. Persons ages 50-65 continue to make the second-largest group of patients: 29 percent. They're followed by those 65 and older, who make up 22 percent of cases. Those ages 18-25 make up 8 percent of cases.
Those 65 and older continue to make the overwhelming share of COVID-19 patients who've died: 82 percent. Persons 50-65 have made up 12 percent of deaths, and persons 24-50, 6 percent of deaths.
DHHS also is now compiling data by race and ethnicity. According to its website, whites make up the largest percentage of patients and deaths, 55 and 61, respectively. Blacks make up the second-largest group, 39 percent of cases and 38 percent of deaths.
DHHS also said 398 people remain hospitalized with COVID-19 and more than 47,800 reported tests for the disease have been performed in the state.
The state agency indicated it's received 580,000 procedure masks from the Strategic National Stockpile, 80,000 more than it requested. However, it's only received 242,100 of the 500,000 N95 masks it's requested; 87,966 of the 500,000 gowns it's sought; 460,000 of the 500,000 gloves it's requested; and 113,184 of the 500,000 face shields it's sought.