Dare County closed its borders to visitors Tuesday afternoon, meaning visitor access through the county to the Currituck County Outer Banks communities of Corolla and Carova Beach is also restricted.
Checkpoints into Dare County to prevent the spread of coronavirus were set up at all entry points into the county at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until further notice. There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dare County.
Residents of Corolla and Carova Beach must present a valid driver’s license to access Currituck through Dare while non-resident property owners in that part of Currituck must present a tax bill and a government-issued identification to gain access through Dare County.
Non-residents of Dare who work in the Corolla area of Currituck must present a pay stub or employee identification to gain access.
More information on entry guidelines and obtaining a permit can be found at www.darenc.com/entry. Reentry permits from previous years will not be accepted.
“These restrictions may be inconvenient, disappointing and have financial impacts; however, they were made in the interest of public safety to limit the spread of COVID-19,” Dare County officials announced in a press release.
Albemarle Regional Health Services Director Battle Betts said Monday that travel is one of the quickest ways to spread the virus.
“That’s a huge piece of exposure that we have to acknowledge,” Betts said. “Dare County is right up the road. There are a lot of people that you are seeing and hearing about that have been put on self-quarantine orders up in New York and say, ‘Well, I’ll get in the car and we will go spend two weeks at the beach.’
“That’s a problem because they are making stops and eating out along the way. They are eating out and going out when they get to the beach,” he said.